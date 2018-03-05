FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

British PM May to raise concerns over Yemen to Saudi during visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will raise Britain’s concerns over the humanitarian situation in Yemen with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he visits the country later this week, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to Andrew Marr for the Marr Show on BBC television in London, Britain March 2, 2018. Picture taken March 2, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

“What you can expect her (May) to do is to raise our concerns at the humanitarian situation there,” the spokesman told reporters.

“She will acknowledge the steps taken recently by Saudi Arabia to address the crisis but stress the importance of full and unfettered humanitarian and commercial access, including through the ports.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

