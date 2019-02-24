Britain's May calls on Saudi to use influence to end Yemen fighting

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to use his influence to encourage Yemeni parties toward peace, telling a summit that governments must redouble efforts to secure a political settlement to the crisis.

“My message in Sharm el-Sheikh is clear: let us now redouble our efforts to build on the progress made and get the Stockholm agreements implemented in full,” May said on the way to the EU-League of Arab states summit in Egypt.

“I will also use this summit to reiterate to King Salman the importance of Saudi Arabia continuing to use their influence to encourage the Yemeni parties toward peace, as they did so pivotally in Stockholm. And I will underline the UK’s ongoing commitment to the security of Saudi Arabia and the region.”

The war in Yemen has largely been stalemated for years, with a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states and Yemeni allies unable to dislodge the Iran-allied Houthi movement that controls the capital and most major population centers.

A ceasefire was agreed at talks at a castle near Stockholm last month. The agreement also foresees a political track of talks to end the war. But a lack of progress could test the patience of the United Arab Emirates, which leads military operations on Yemen’s Red Sea coast for the Saudi-led coalition.