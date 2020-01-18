World News
Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib: Saudi state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing‮ ‬60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening.

Al Ekhbariya quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.

A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthis. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to the Houthis.

Iran-aligned Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

