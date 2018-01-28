FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 12:58 PM / in 12 hours

Yemeni PM appeals to Arabs to save Aden after separatists' advances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - The Yemeni prime minister on Sunday appealed to Arab countries to save President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s interim capital Aden from falling to southern separatists who have seized large parts of the city in heavy clashes against government forces.

“They are moving militarily, setting up new military checkpoints and attacking camps of the legitimacy (government) ....,” Ahmed bin Dahr wrote in a message on his Facebook page, referring to southern fighters under the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

“This is a serious matter and the coalition and Arabs as a whole must move to save the situation. The matter is in their hands and the hope, as we see it in the government, is on the (United Arab) Emirates,” he said.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi. Editing by Jane Merriman

