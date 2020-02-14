World News
February 14, 2020 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis down a tornado warplane belonging to 'enemy forces': Al Masirah TV

1 Min Read

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis military spokesperson, Yahya Saria, said that Houthis downed a tornado warplane belonging to “enemy forces” in Al-Jawf, the group’s Al-Masirah TV cited him as saying on Friday.

The spokesman said the warplane was downed with an advanced air-to-ground missile.

There was no immediate information if any crew were killed, and no immediate confirmation from Saudi-led coalition forces that are fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below