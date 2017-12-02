FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2017 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi-led coalition says confident Saleh's GPC to return to Arab fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday it was confident that leaders of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress Party (GPC) would return to the Arab fold.

FILE PHOTO: Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh attends a rally held to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of his General People's Congress party in Sanaa, Yemen August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The comments, carried by the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath news channel, came after Saleh said he was ready to turn a new page with the coalition if it stopped what he described as its aggression on Yemen and lifted restrictions on transportation.

The coalition accuses Saleh of having betrayed his Arab neighbors by joining the Houthi-led forces they say are aligned with non-Arab Iran.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Alexander Smith

