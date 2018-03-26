FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 4:49 PM / in 21 hours

Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missiles a dangerous escalation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Monday that ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia were a serious escalation and threat to regional and international security.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told a news conference in Riyadh that Sunday’s missile attacks on the Saudi capital were a clear violation of international law and accused the Houthis of smuggling weapons from Saudi Arabia’s arch-rival Iran.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Catherine Evans

