Saudi-led coalition says Saada air strikes targeted missile launchers -SPA

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said its air strikes in Saada on Thursday were aimed at missile launchers used to attack Jizan industrial city in southern Saudi Arabia, a statement carried by state news agency SPA said.

“(The air strikes) conformed to international and humanitarian laws,” the statement said, quoting coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki. The statement accused the Iran-aligned Houthis of using children as human shields.