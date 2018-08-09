FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 9, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition says Saada air strikes targeted missile launchers -SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said its air strikes in Saada on Thursday were aimed at missile launchers used to attack Jizan industrial city in southern Saudi Arabia, a statement carried by state news agency SPA said.

“(The air strikes) conformed to international and humanitarian laws,” the statement said, quoting coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki. The statement accused the Iran-aligned Houthis of using children as human shields.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.