Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Abu Dhabi airport using drone

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Thursday it had attacked Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates with a drone, though it was not immediately clear if there was any damage or casualties.

There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities on the report on the Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah.

Abu Dhabi airport tweeted earlier in the day that there had been an incident involving a supply vehicle which had not affected operations, but it was unclear if it was referring to the same incident.