FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 26, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Abu Dhabi airport using drone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Thursday it had attacked Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates with a drone, though it was not immediately clear if there was any damage or casualties.

There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities on the report on the Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah.

Abu Dhabi airport tweeted earlier in the day that there had been an incident involving a supply vehicle which had not affected operations, but it was unclear if it was referring to the same incident.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.