Dubai airport says operating as normal after Houthi drone attack report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport said on Sunday it was operating as normal following a news report Yemen’s armed Houthi movement had launched a drone attack against the airport.

“With regards to reports by questionable sources this morning, Dubai Airports can confirm that Dubai International (DXB) is operating as normal without any interruption,” said an airport spokesman.

The Houthi’s Masirah TV earlier said, without providing evidence, a Sammad-3 drone had launched a drone attack on the airport.

UAE officials last month denied reports by Houthi media that the group had targeted Dubai airport with a drone.