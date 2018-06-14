FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

U.S. rejected UAE request for intelligence support for Yemen operation: UAE official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States rejected a UAE request for intelligence, minesweeping and airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets for the military operation in Yemen’s Hodeidah, a UAE official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, however, that France had agreed to provide minesweeping support for the operation. The official said UAE intelligence indicated that Houthis had mined the port.

Arab warplanes and warships pounded Houthi positions in Hodeidah on Thursday as a Saudi-led alliance, which includes Emirati forces, tried to seize the main port in the largest battle of a war that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Peter Cooney

