December 10, 2018 / 4:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. envoy hopes Yemen factions agree on further talks early next year

United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths is seen during a news conference at Johannesberg Palace, north of Stockholm, Sweden December 10, 2018. TT News Agency/Stina Stjernkvist via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy to Yemen said on Monday he hopes there will be an agreement by the warring factions to hold another round of talks early next year.

There will be a detailed plan for those talks, and the next round will discuss security arrangements, Martin Griffiths said on the sidelines of the Yemen peace talks outside Stockholm.

The Sweden-based talks, which began last week, will be the first in many rounds of consultations, he said.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Mark Heinrich

