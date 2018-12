FILE PHOTO: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during the opening session of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France November 12, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

RIMBO, Sweden (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the Yemen peace talks in Sweden on Thursday, the closing day, a UN-authorized source said on Tuesday.

The United Nations has in recent days brought Yemen’s warring sides together in Sweden for peace talks, the first in two years.