Yemen's Houthis agree in principle to U.N. role at Sanaa airport

General view of Sanaa International airport, Sanaa, Yemen December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

RIMBO, Sweden (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis have agreed in principle on a United Nation’s role in Sanaa airport, a spokesman for the armed movement said in Sweden on Thursday.

The Houthis are happy with what was achieved in the consultations, said the spokesman, speaking after U.N. sponsored peace talks with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

A U.N. role would include carrying out safety and inspection checks at the airport.