Arab coalition seizes entrance to Yemen's Houthi-held Hodeidah airport

ADEN (Reuters) - Forces from an alliance of Arab states wrested control of the entrance to the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-held main port city of Hodeidah on Friday, three sources told Reuters.

“We saw the resistance forces in the square at the northwestern entrance to the airport,” said a Hodeidah resident, referring to Yemeni allies of the Saudi-led Arab alliance. Two local anti-Houthi Yemeni military officials confirmed the seizure.