November 19, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Clashes, air strikes resume in Yemen's Hodeidah: residents

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi-led warplanes bombed positions held by Houthi rebels in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah late on Monday as clashes raged in the suburbs, shattering a lull in fighting that had raised hopes for a ceasefire, residents said.

They said the Saudi-led coalition carried out more than 10 air strikes and that fierce battles could be heard on the edges of the Houthi-held city, four km (2.5 miles) away from its port. One resident said a medium-range missile had been fired from the city center toward the “July 7” district where ground fighting was raging.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mark Heinrich

