United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is received by Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom upon arrival to Arlanda Airport, outside Stockholm, Sweden, December 12, 2018. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

RIMBO (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to a ceasefire in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

Guterres added that the agreement included the deployment of neutral forces and the establishment of humanitarian corridors. A political framework will be discussed in a next round of meetings scheduled for January.