December 8, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Houthis' main negotiator: Yemen's Hodeidah port city should be neutral zone

FILE PHOTO: View of the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

RIMBO, Sweden (Reuters) - Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah should be declared a “neutral zone”, the main negotiator of the Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Saturday on the sidelines of peace talks underway in Sweden with the delegation of the Saudi-backed government.

The Houthi group control major population centers in Yemen, including the capital Sana’a and the port of Hodeidah on the Red Sea.

The Houthi negotiator, Mohammed Abdusalam, also told Reuters his group was open to the possibility of giving the United Nations a role at Sana’a airport as part of an effort to get it reopened.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writig by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones

