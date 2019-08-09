World News
August 9, 2019 / 8:58 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthi group says senior official from the Houthi family killed: Masirah TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been “assassinated”, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV.

“The treacherous hands affiliated with the U.S.-Israeli aggression and its tools assassinated Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi,” it said, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry run by the Houthi movement.

The Saudi-owned, Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel said Ibrahim al-Houthi is the brother of the Houthi movement leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
