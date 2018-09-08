Yemen's Houthi leader says Saudi-led coalition obstructed his peace delegation

DUBAI (Reuters) - Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi on Saturday accused the Saudi-led coalition opposing it in Yemen’s war of blocking the Houthi delegation from traveling to U.N.-hosted peace talks in Geneva.

In a speech broadcast on the group’s al-Masirah TV, al-Houthi said his movement’s only condition had been to arrive “safely in Geneva”.

“We all know that the talks collapsed because of the obstruction of the national delegation from leaving and traveling to Geneva by the coalition forces,” al-Houthi said.

The attempt to hold peace talks was abandoned on Saturday after three days of waiting for the Houthi delegation, but the United Nations envoy vowed to press ahead with diplomacy.