World News
December 7, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis reject government proposal to inspect Sanaa flights

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement rejected a government proposal that would allow the airport in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa to be reopened only if all flights land in a government-held airport for inspections.

The Houthi delegation head at peace talks in Sweden, Mohammed Abdusalam, also told al-Jazeera television that the port of Hodeidah must be kept apart from the military conflict, and that a government should be formed first before all parties are disarmed.

Reporting by Hesham el-Sherif; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.