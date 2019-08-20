Yemen's Houthis down U.S. drone in Dhamar governorate: spokesman

(Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement’s air defenses on Wednesday downed a United States drone MQ-9 in Dhamar governorate, southeast of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, the group’s Al-Masirah TV quoted the group’s military spokesman as saying.

“We are aware of reporting that a US MQ-9 was shot down over Yemen. We do not have any further information to provide at this time,” the U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last June, the U.S. military said Houthi rebels in Yemen shot down a U.S. government-operated drone with assistance from Iran.