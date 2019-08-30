World News
Islamic State claims suicide bomb attack on separatist fighters in Yemen's Aden: Amaq

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack in the Yemeni port of Aden that killed six southern separatist fighters on Friday, the militant group’s Amaq news agency said.

The attack was carried out by a militant on a motorcycle and targeted a patrol from the Security Belt group, part of a separatist front fighting Yemeni government forces for control of the major port city.

Aden has been the scene of a surge of fighting that has complicated efforts to end Yemen’s complex war.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Heinrich

