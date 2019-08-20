News Maps
August 20, 2019 / 7:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council heads to Jeddah - statement

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The president of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) headed with a delegation to the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday after accepting the kingdom’s invitation to a summit on the crisis in the Yemeni port city of Aden, the council said.

The STC is part of the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen. But the STC, which is seeking self-rule for southern Yemen, has broken with its nominal ally, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, after seizing its temporary base of Aden.

Reporting by Sylvia Westwall, writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
