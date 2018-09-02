FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 2, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen government temporary halts imports of luxury goods: statement

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen’s government ordered a temporary halt to imports of luxury goods, including automobiles, in a bid to prop up the struggling local currency, according to a statement tweeted by the information minister on Sunday.

A money exchanger counts stacks of Yemeni rials in his shop in Sanaa January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The government, whose members are based in the southern city of Aden and the Saudi capital, Riyadh, following the 2015 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis group, also ordered a 30 percent increase in public-sector salaries, including for pensioners and contractors.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.