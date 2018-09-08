Yemen accuses Houthis of trying to 'sabotage' peace talks, blame U.N. envoy

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemen’s foreign minister accused the Houthi movement on Saturday of “trying to sabotage the negotiations” that ended without their attendance in Geneva and said that the U.N. envoy had not been firm enough with them.

Yemen foreign minister Khaled al-Yamani attends a news conference on Yemen talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yemen’s Houthi movement failed to attend peace talks, but the U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths said earlier that it did not represent a “fundamental blockage in the process” and that he would meet soon with their representatives in Sanaa and in Muscat, Oman.

“We want the U.N. to be firmer in bringing the other party to the negotiations”, Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani told a press conference before leaving the Swiss city after three days of talks with Griffiths on confidence-building measures including prisoner releases.