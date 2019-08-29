Aid agency takes in 51 wounded in Yemen fighting, 10 dead on arrival

GENEVA (Reuters) - The aid charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it took in 51 wounded casualties during heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, 10 of them already dead when they reached its hospital.

“It’s total chaos here. There was fighting in the city all day yesterday. Things appear to have calmed down a bit this morning, but we expect the hostilities to resume at any point,” MSF program manager Caroline Seguin said in the charity’s statement, issued on Thursday.