Yemen's Saudi-aligned government says Houthis attacked oil pipeline pumping station in Ma'rib: Saudi Press Agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - The oil ministry of the internationally-recognized, Saudi-aligned government in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had attacked an oil pipeline pumping station in the province of Ma’rib, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The pipeline is operated by the Safer oil company, owned by Yemen’s Saudi-aligned government, the agency added, without giving details on the attack. A spokesman for the Houthi group was not immediately reachable for comment.