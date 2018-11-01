Yemen's Saudi-backed government to resume oil exports soon: SABA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Saudi-backed government said it would work on resuming oil production and exports from new fields “in the coming days”, without specifying the quantity expected, SABA state news agency reported on Thursday.

The announcement came after the first cabinet meeting held by the newly appointed prime minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.

The Saudi-backed government said on Thursday it was ready to work on confidence-building measures under U.N.-led peace efforts to end the more than three-year war.

Yemen is a small producer with proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).