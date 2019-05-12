U.N. says first day of Houthi withdrawal from Yemen ports went to plan

Yemeni coast guard officer shakes hands with members of the Houthi movement during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

DUBAI (Reuters) - The first day of a withdrawal of forces by Yemen’s Houthi movement from three of Yemen’s Red Sea ports went “in accordance with established plans”, the head of a U.N. mission to monitor the deal said on Sunday.

“All three ports were monitored simultaneously by United Nations teams as the military forces left the ports and the Coast Guard took over responsibility for security,” Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, head of the U.N.’s Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), said in a statement.