World News
November 28, 2019 / 10:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Red Cross says it repatriating 128 detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen on Thursday

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it was repatriating 128 detainees from Saudi Arabia to the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

In an announcement posted on Twitter, the neutral aid agency said: “Today we are repatriating 128 #detainees from #KSA to #Sanaa. We welcome this initiative and we are pleased to see humanitarian considerations taken into account for the sake of the families waiting for their loved ones to return home.”

On Tuesday, a Saudi-led military coalition said it had released 200 Houthi prisoners from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in a step that could further efforts aimed at ending the nearly five-year war in Yemen. It was not immediately clear if the 128 were part of the group.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below