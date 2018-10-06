Yemen's Houthis arrest protesters in Sanaa

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group said they arrested a number of people in Sanaa on Saturday, following demonstrations called to protest against economic hardship.

Sanaa residents told Reuters dozens were arrested, including 16 female students.

The Iran-aligned Houthis took control of Sanaa in 2014, ousting the internationally-recognized government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led U.S.-backed international military coalition intervened in 2015 to restore it.

“Security services in the capital detained a number of mercenaries tasked by the aggressors to plant rumors and disturb public peace,” said the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency.

Both sides of the Yemen conflict have been accused of serious human rights violations.

Soaring prices have put some basic commodities out of reach for many Yemenis and the central bank has struggled to pay public-sector salaries, on which many depend, as foreign exchange reserves dwindle.

