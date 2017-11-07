FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Cross appeals for keeping Yemen borders open to food, medicines
November 7, 2017 / 3:54 PM / in 2 hours

Red Cross appeals for keeping Yemen borders open to food, medicines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on Tuesday for all borders with Yemen to be kept open to allow vital food, health and medical supplies to enter the country reeling from war and a major cholera epidemic.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting against the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday it would close all air, land and sea ports to the Arabian Peninsula country to stem the flow of arms to the Houthis from Iran.

The ICRC said a shipment of chlorine tablets to prevent cholera did not get clearance at Yemen’s northern border, and it voiced fears for 50,000 vials of insulin for diabetics due to be delivered by next week, which require constant refrigeration.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

