Yemen prisoner exchange could involve up to 16,000: Red Cross

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemen’s warring parties have exchanged lists with a total of 16,000 names of people believed to be detained as part of a prisoner swap deal signed last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday.

Forty days after the Dec. 11 signing, the ICRC will have 10 days to interview those released and arrange their transfers, Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Middle East, told a briefing.

They are expected to include people detained outside Yemen and some foreigners held in the country, he said.