January 26, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

At least 30 Africans drown off Yemen after boat capsized: IOM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 30 African refugees and migrants drowned off the coast of Yemen this week in a boat heading toward Djibouti operated by smugglers who are reported to have fired on passengers, the United Nations said on Friday.

“Survivors of the incident have reported to U.N. and partner staff that an over-crowded boat packed with at least 152 Somalis and Ethiopians departed 23 January from the Al Buraiqa coast in Aden in a boat headed across the Gulf of Aden towards Djibouti,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement. “The boat capsized amid reports of gunfire being used against the passengers.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; writing and; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
