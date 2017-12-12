FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia suspends diplomatic presence in Yemen, moves envoy to Riyadh: agencies
December 12, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in a few seconds

Russia suspends diplomatic presence in Yemen, moves envoy to Riyadh: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has suspended its diplomatic presence in Yemen and all its staff have left the country due to the situation in the capital Sanaa, the RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Tuesday.

The Russian ambassador to Yemen and some diplomatic staff will be working temporarily out of the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

