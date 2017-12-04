FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saleh was killed in RPG, gun attack on his car, Houthis say; party confirms death
December 4, 2017 / 1:57 PM / in 37 minutes

Saleh was killed in RPG, gun attack on his car, Houthis say; party confirms death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Officials in Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress party (GPC) confirmed to Reuters that the former Yemeni president and party leader has been killed outside Sanaa, in what sources in the Houthi group said was an RPG and gun attack.

The GPC officials said Saleh was killed south of the capital Sanaa along with the assistant secretary-general of the GPC, Yasser al-Awadi.

Sources in the Houthi group said fighters stopped his armored vehicle with an RPG rocket and then shot him dead.

Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
