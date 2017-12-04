FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi radio station says ex-president Saleh killed, party denies
December 4, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Houthi radio station says ex-president Saleh killed, party denies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The radio station of Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Interior Ministry said on Monday that the group’s rival, ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh had been killed, but there has been no independent confirmation of his death.

FILE PHOTO: Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh addresses a rally held to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of his General People's Congress party in Sanaa, Yemen August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

The report added that the official Houthi TV station would soon broadcast footage of his dead body, while social media users in Yemen circulated unverified images of a corpse which resembled the ex-president.

Saleh’s party denied to Reuters that their leader had been killed and said he was continuing to lead forces in their clashes against the Houthis in the capital Sanaa.

His whereabouts are unknown and he has made no public appearances since the reports of his death surfaced.

