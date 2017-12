DUBAI (Reuters) - Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh on Saturday called on the Saudi-led coalition to pave the way for an end to nearly three years of war by ceasing attacks and lifting a siege.

FILE PHOTO: Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh addresses a rally held to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of his General People's Congress party in Sanaa, Yemen August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Saleh, whose call came as his supporters fought allied Houthi forces in the capital Sana‘a, said on television that he was ready to turn a new page if the coalition agreed to his demands.