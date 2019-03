CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition mounted raids on Houthi sites in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Saturday, Al-Arabiya television.

It did not specify if the attacks were air strikes or by ground forces but it said they targetted two caves used by the Houthi forces to store drones.

Earlier, Al-Arabiya had reported raids on Houthi camps in Sanaa, including the Al-Dailami air base.