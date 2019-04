CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen started an operation to destroy the network and capabilities of drones in a camp at the presidential palace area in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, Sanaa, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday.

The Saudi-led coalition backs the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The Houthis ousted Hadi’s government from power in Sanaa in late 2014.