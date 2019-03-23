Saudi-Led coalition launches raids on Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa: Al-Arabiya TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-Led coalition in Yemen launched raids on Houthi camps in the capital Sanaa, including the Al-Dailami air base, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Saturday.

The U.S. ambassador to Yemen blamed the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Thursday for the hold-up to a U.N.-led peace deal in the main port of Hodeidah and said Houthi weapons pose a threat to other countries in the region.

The Saudi-led coalition backs the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The Houthis ousted Hadi’s government from power in Sanaa in late 2014.