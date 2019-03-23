World News
March 23, 2019 / 4:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi-Led coalition launches raids on Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa: Al-Arabiya TV

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-Led coalition in Yemen launched raids on Houthi camps in the capital Sanaa, including the Al-Dailami air base, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Saturday.

The U.S. ambassador to Yemen blamed the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Thursday for the hold-up to a U.N.-led peace deal in the main port of Hodeidah and said Houthi weapons pose a threat to other countries in the region.

The Saudi-led coalition backs the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The Houthis ousted Hadi’s government from power in Sanaa in late 2014.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below