Saudi-led coalition says attacked airbase, missile sites in Sanaa, nearby

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen attacked an airbase near Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport used to launch drones, and ballistic missile launch sites near the country’s capital, the coalition spokesman told al-Ekhbaria TV early on Thursday.

Aviation at the airport and international aid efforts are unaffected, Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a phone interview that was broadcast live.

Al-Masirah TV, controlled by Yemeni rebel group Houthi, said more than 30 air strikes targeted al-Dulaimi Air Base in Sanaa and the surrounding areas.