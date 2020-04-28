World News
April 28, 2020 / 9:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi cabinet says conditions in Yemen's Aden should return to before STC declaration

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet stressed that conditions in Yemen’s Aden and some southern governorates should return to the way they were before the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared a state of emergency, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen urged on Monday the southern Yemen separatists that declared self-rule in the south to rescind their move, saying it was an “escalatory action” at a time when all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
