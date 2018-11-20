Saudi Arabia and UAE announce $500 million aid program for Yemen

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which together lead a coalition of Arab states fighting against in Yemen against the Houthi movement that controls the capital, pledged a new $500 million food aid program for Yemen on Tuesday.

The program was announced by Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabi’ah, general supervisor of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Center for Humanitarian Relief and Works, at a joint press conference in Riyadh with Reem al-Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation.