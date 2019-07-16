Yemeni Houthis say they have attacked airbase in Saudi city of Khamis Mushait

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Yemeni Houthi military spokesman said on Tuesday that Houthi forces had attacked the King Khalid air base near the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait with drones, the Houthi al-Masirah TV reported.

The spokesman had also said earlier that Houthi forces had attacked drone hangars at Jizan airport.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted two drones in Yemeni airspace that had been launched toward Jizan, Saudi state TV said. But there was no immediate comment on the reported attack on the air base.