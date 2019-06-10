World News
June 10, 2019 / 11:51 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi air defense intercepts two Houthi drones: SPA

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis and targeting the city of Khamis Mushait, a Saudi led coalition spokesman said in statement released by Saudi Press Agency early on Tuesday.

The Statement gave no further details.

Houthi-run Masirah TV reported earlier on Monday that the Iran-aligned movement had carried out attacks on King Khalid airbase near Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Sandra Maler

