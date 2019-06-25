Yemen's Houthis attack military positions at Saudi Abha and Jizan airports: TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked military positions and aircraft hangars at Saudi Arabia’s Abha and Jizan airports, the group’s Al Masirah TV said on Tuesday, citing a military spokesman.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities this month.