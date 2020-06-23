Britain condemns Houthis' missile attack on Riyadh

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned a drone and ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Tuesday.

“I condemn these latest attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis, and their continued offensives within Yemen which cast further doubt on their claims to want peace,” Raab said in a statement.

“With over a million Yemenis believed to have contracted coronavirus, it is more vital than ever that the Houthis cease their hostilities and allow the UN-led humanitarian response to get on with saving Yemeni lives,” he added.